O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,686 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 19.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.94. 60,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.16. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

