O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 3,613 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.1% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.24 on Thursday, hitting $336.63. The stock had a trading volume of 45,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.10 and a 200 day moving average of $370.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.