O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 85,089 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 775.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,089 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 135,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 418.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 133,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.70. 49,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,036. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $128.38.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.