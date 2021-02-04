O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $30.19 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.3% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,843,520. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.23. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

