O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after buying an additional 67,027 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $19,122,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $808,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,455,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,614 shares of company stock valued at $23,474,556. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

SMAR traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,585. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

