O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 6,588 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after acquiring an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after purchasing an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,707,000 after purchasing an additional 348,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.92. 113,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

