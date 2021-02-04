O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 8,624 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 37.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,586,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 26.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $3.33 on Thursday, reaching $155.26. The stock had a trading volume of 67,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,013. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $154.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

