O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after acquiring an additional 580,073 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,455,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 32.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,032,000 after purchasing an additional 249,725 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.07. The stock had a trading volume of 71,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average is $156.47. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,163,191 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

