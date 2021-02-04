O2Micro International (OIIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect O2Micro International to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $9.93 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $261.66 million, a P/E ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OIIM. TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.