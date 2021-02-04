Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.87

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 16453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $837.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $662,646.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares in the company, valued at $91,709,906.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,675 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 568,160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $3,099,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 954,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 394,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.5% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 293,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

