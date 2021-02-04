Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.11.

OAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $2,910,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $26,416,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,173. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

