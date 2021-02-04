Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) (LON:OOUT) Shares Gap Down to $7.20

Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) (LON:OOUT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $6.80. Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.40. The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03.

Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) Company Profile (LON:OOUT)

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

