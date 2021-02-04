OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFC. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

OCFC stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 76,627 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,372 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

