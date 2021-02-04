ODEM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,433.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One ODEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. ODEM has a market cap of $2.34 million and $24,433.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 45.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00064217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.23 or 0.01255172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00049036 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.39 or 0.04677552 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars.

