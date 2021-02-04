OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $34.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

In other news, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $421,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,100.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 238,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 54,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.