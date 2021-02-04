Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $311.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.26.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 428,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 89,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 3.08%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.