OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $88.96 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43. The company has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

