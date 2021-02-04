Oliver Gilchrist Sells 4,868 Shares of Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER) Stock

Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER) insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

Shares of LON CER opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £123.96 million and a PE ratio of 47.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 407.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 335.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cerillion PLC has a one year low of GBX 160.25 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 428.40 ($5.60).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Cerillion PLC (CER.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. Cerillion PLC (CER.L)’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Cerillion PLC (CER.L)

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

