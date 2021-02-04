Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 161.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

