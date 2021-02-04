Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) Insider Sells C$230,073.90 in Stock

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) insider Boeckh Investments Inc. sold 267,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$230,073.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,183,200.27.

On Friday, January 29th, Boeckh Investments Inc. sold 107,500 shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$92,568.25.

Shares of CVE OML opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

