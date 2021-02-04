ON Semiconductor Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Shares of ON stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

