Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 2,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.93.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.