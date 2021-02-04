Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With breakthrough offerings on the back of dynamic fundamentals, Onto Innovation is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective solutions. The company outsources almost all of its assemblies for a competitive advantage. It invests in research and development to provide differentiated products and services. Healthy traction in 5G and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation despite COVID-19-related woes. A solid product portfolio and accretive customer base are considered to be the key drivers for its long-term growth. However, intense competition in the overseas market and high concentration risks are expected to hurt its margins. An extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. A slowdown in production due to the pandemic is also expected to impair operations in China and Taiwan.”

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.80.

ONTO opened at $58.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $60.59.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,587 shares of company stock worth $1,789,684. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $167,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $9,812,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $10,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.