OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 12%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price dropped 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 16,484,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,593,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,275,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.