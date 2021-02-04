Oppenheimer Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $10.07 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

AMZN stock opened at $3,312.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,212.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3,186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

