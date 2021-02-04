Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $292.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $847,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

