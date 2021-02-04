OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

