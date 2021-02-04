Orbs 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.84 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $33.43 million and $1.84 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.11 or 0.01322646 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.43 or 0.05008291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

