Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading 9.5% Higher

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00. 3,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

