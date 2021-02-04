O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $442.48 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $457.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

