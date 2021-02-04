Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

