ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Up 12.1% in January

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 70,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ORIX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 358,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

