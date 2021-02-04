Ørsted A/S’s (DNNGY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $63.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

