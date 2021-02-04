Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,064 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,236,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.34. 10,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,746. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $263.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

