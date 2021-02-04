Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1,945.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.