Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.62. 33,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

