Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $3.99 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,750 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 572,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after acquiring an additional 146,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,544 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $208,754,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.65.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $139.12. 105,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,035. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

