Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 131 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,321,000 after acquiring an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FMC by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,372,000 after acquiring an additional 345,150 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 1,623.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after acquiring an additional 337,101 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in FMC by 974.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after acquiring an additional 322,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.68. 8,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,406. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

