Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 167,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.04. 216,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.