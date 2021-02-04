Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-2.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3-13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.23 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.67-2.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

