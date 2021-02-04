Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.42

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. SEB Equities raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outokumpu Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

