Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

