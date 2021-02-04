Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $310,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 68.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.16 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,832. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

