Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.17.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,850 shares of company stock worth $6,355,865. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

