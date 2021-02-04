Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FATE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,069. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

