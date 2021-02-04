Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $136,000 Investment in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 93,121 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,521,000 after buying an additional 271,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after buying an additional 579,492 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,993,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,761,000 after buying an additional 558,634 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,698,000 after buying an additional 300,003 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.3914 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.