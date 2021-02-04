Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,569 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 127.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $911,392. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

