Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE opened at $78.48 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.