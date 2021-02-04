Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 92.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,988 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after buying an additional 647,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,699,000 after buying an additional 263,097 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 75.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after buying an additional 239,020 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $60,704.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,268.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,614 shares of company stock valued at $35,865,682. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TWST opened at $189.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

