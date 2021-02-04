Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 110 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE stock opened at $270.55 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.12 and its 200-day moving average is $238.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.